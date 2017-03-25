Sugar Oak Farms hosting 7th annual open house this weekend

By Published:

MALTA, NY (NEWS10) – Maple season is in full swing and Malta’s Sugar Oak Farms is hosting its 7th annual open house this weekend.

During their hours, Sugar Oak Farms gives visitors a peak into the tree tapping process and its history in our area.

They also got to walk away with some delicious maple products. So with all that wacky weather we’ve been having, we had to ask, how is the maple season this year?

“So far it’s going pretty well. The warm spell a few weeks ago didn’t hurt anything. I know a few people were asking about that but the snowstorm last week actually helped pretty good,” said business manager Paul Ruger.

Again, you still have time to stop by Sunday. The open house at Sugar Oak Farms runs from 10am-4pm.

 

