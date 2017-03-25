Student volunteers giving back at annual craft fair

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Colonie Central School’s annual craft fair brings out vendors from all over the region.

A little bit of everything from stuffed animals and cookies to jewelry and maple syrup, all kinds of great items. But it’s not just about items, it’s about what they’re raising money for.

This is no ordinary craft fair. The money raised here goes right to school functions and organizations for students. Giving back is what they do.

“It’s like a little faith in humanity. You never realize high school kids can do that. But you look at our school and that’s what we’re doing. We’re breaking barriers here,” said student Natalya Porcello.

Organizers Kim Ditonno and Tina Bailey are proud of these kids.

“The kids are the first ones to say, how can I help? What can I do?”, said Bailey.

“It’s nice to see students doing it. Now a days with all the social media out there and it’s nice to see students give their heart and help in their community and in their schools especially, it really makes a person feel good,” said Ditonno.

“I just think the community has heart,” said Bailey.

From tasty treats, to knick-knacks and everything in between. Whatever you’re selling, this group is always ready to pay it forward.

One student said “I think we live in one of the best communities for that. Everyone loves to help out. People are great helping when things happen to people.”