Pittsfield Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department is trying to locate missing 14-year-old Natalie McConnell.

Natalie is a Caucasian female, with dark brown hair, brown eyes, around 5 feet tall and weighing 85 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Natalie spoke with a family member Friday night around 10:40 and has not been heard from since.

Those who have information about Natalie McConnell’s whereabouts are asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9723.