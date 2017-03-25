NYC says Trump Tower resident wrongly rented out on Airbnb

By Published:
FILE - This Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, shows Trump Tower in New York. Yelena Yelagina, who owns an apartment at Trump Tower is being fined $1,000 by New York City after they say she wrongly rented it on Airbnb. A New York state law levies fines against people who rent out their entire living space for less than 30 days. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who owns an apartment at Trump Tower is being fined $1,000 by the city after they say she wrongly rented it out on Airbnb.

According to an affidavit and summons, Yelena Yelagina owns apartment 30H at 721 Fifth Avenue. The New York Times reported it was available since around September for up to $450 nightly. Renters learned the address after they’d booked reservations. The listing was later taken down.

A New York state law levies fines against people who rent out their entire living space for less than 30 days. New York City agreed in December to enforce the law only against the hosts and not to fine Airbnb. The Trump Organization says condominium rules prohibit Airbnb listings.

Calls to Yelagina rang unanswered. A hearing is set for May 4.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s