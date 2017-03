NORTH ADAMS, MASS. (NEWS10) – North Adams students were crowned the winners of the 18th annual Berkshire Robotics Challenge.

The competition was held at the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School and involved 26 Berkshire County teams.

More than 180 students ages 8 to 14 created programmable robots out of Legos to complete a number of missions that were aimed at improving interactions between people and animals.