Local woman saves truck driver’s life after he passed out from choking

AVERILL PARK, NY (NEWS10) – A woman in one local town is being credited for saving a truck driver’s life.

It happened Wednesday in front of Lakeview Restaurant. A truck driver was traveling on Route 43 and passed out from choking. After he crashed, a woman decided to go over and help.

Sandra Ogden found a pile of landscaping damage and mud and snow and a Troy sand and gravel truck. She ran over to find its driver had fallen out of the vehicle and was choking. So she acted quickly and saved the driver’s life.

“It’s like what was I supposed to do, just stand there and go oh wow look? I don’t know, it’s, I just went,” said Ogden.

While many would call Sandra a hero, she doesn’t see it that way.