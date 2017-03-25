Las Vegas shooting suspect barricaded on bus outside of Cosmopolitan; 1 wounded

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – 11:40 A.M. UPDATE: One victim has been transported to University Medical Center trauma in unknown condition. At this time, officers believe the suspect is on a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard. This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. There is no credible information that there is a second suspect and no other victims have been located. The Boulevard is closed from East Harmon Avenue to East Flamingo Road.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police officers are investigating a reported shooting near the Cosmopolitan Resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

There has been at least one victim who has been transported in unknown condition.

Radio traffic indicated a shooting shortly before 11 a.m. It might have been on an RTC bus, but that has not been confirmed.

“The LVMPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on South Las Vegas Boulevard near Harmon. This is an active scene and officers are currently assessing the situation,” said an email from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shortly after 11 a.m.

Several areas in and around the Boulevard were being evacuated.

A police staging area was being set up at the Cosmopolitan.

Radio traffic indicates that LVMPD has activated two Multi-Assault Counter Terrorism Action Capabilities (MACTAC) teams and put two more on standby.

The training and response concept is an outgrowth of the 2009 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India, and gives officers advanced tactical and response skills to utilize when dealing with such an event.