Government pulls man’s last name from vanity plate after receiving complaints of misogyny

DARTMOUTH, NS (WCMH) – A Canadian man says his vanity plate of 25 years was taken away after one person complained about it.

Lorne Grabher tells CBC News he purchased the plate 25 years ago as a present for his father’s 65th birthday. In December, he received a letter saying the plate was being canceled after one person complained.

“When the plate first came out I was so excited about it,” Grabher said. “This is what I wanted to get for my father. My father put it on a motorhome and he traveled the United States, traveled across Canada and everything with it, and nothing was ever said.”

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said some people interpret “GRABHER” as misogynistic and promoting violence against women. The Department decided to remove it from circulation.

Grabher says he went through every possible channel to try and get the ruling overturned. For now, he’s displaying the plate on the front of his car instead.