Connor Fields scores career high eight goals in UAlbany men’s lacrosse 21-11 victory over UMass-Lowell

ALBANY, N.Y. – Scoring eight goals each in the second and third quarters, the UAlbany men’s lacrosse team took down UMass Lowell 21-11 to notch its sixth consecutive victory.

Down 3-2 after the first quarter, UAlbany (6-1, 2-0 AE) outscored UMass Lowell (2-8, 0-2 AE) 16-3 in the next two quarters to take the victory. Five players had multiple goals for the Great Danes.

“We started a little slow, Lowell was excited and ready to play,” said UAlbany head coach Scott Marr. “It took was a while to get going, but overall, a good effort and we took care of business.”

UAlbany outshot UMass Lowell 57-37 in the game and won 25 of out 35 faceoffs. UAlbany’s ride also helped cause UMass Lowell to fail 10 clears.

Connor Fields earned a career-high eight goals, just one shy of the UAlbany single game record, adding an assist for nine points. It is his sixth consecutive game with at least seven points scored.

“The defense was playing well, and we were just finding the open man; we were just playing strong team offense,” said Fields.

TD Ierlan won 19-of-25 faceoffs, including grabbing a career-high 16 ground balls, the second-most in a single game in UAlbany history. He also added an assist.

“We were a little sloppy with a short week, and Lowell played a tough game,” said Ierlan. “We have been really hungry since the first loss of the year, and we’ve been playing like a team.”

Jakob Patterson had four goals, adding two caused turnovers on the ride. Justin Reh had two goals, four assists and two caused turnovers, Sean Eccles added two goals and two assists while Mitch Laffin picked up two goals and an assist. JD Colarusso earned the victory in goal, saving six shots and allowed six goals in the opening 45 minutes of play.

Jon Phillips and Sam Klingsporn each had hat tricks for UMass Lowell. Grant Lardieri got the loss in goal with 18 goals allowed and 13 saves in the first 45:57.

With Phillips scoring early, UAlbany did not get on the board until 6:45 left in the first when Patterson scored on a transition attack. UML got the goal back, then Patterson scored again man-up on a rocket shot inside the left post. Klingsporn got a goal to put Lowell ahead 3-2 by the end of the first quarter.

Right off the first faceoff on the second quarter, Ierlan found Fields for the shot from the hip and score. Minutes later, Fields added another off a screen on a high-to-low shot, then another off the faceoff from Reh. With 8:37 left, Fields spun around a defender and scored on a bouncing shot for a personal 4-0 run, making it 6-3 UAlbany.

UAlbany continued the attack as Patterson picked up a saved shot and slammed the ball back into the goal. Drawing a man-up, Fields blazed a shot inside the left post. Less than a minute later, a catch and shoot from Bennett Drake to Reh made it 9-3 UAlbany, completing a 7-0 run to begin the quarter. The sides exchanged goals, as Fields added another on a putback, making it 10-4 Great Danes at the break.

UAlbany’s offense continued to pounce into the third quarter, beginning the period with five consecutive goals. Fields added his seventh after UAlbany forced a turnover on the ride from Reh. Reh got a goal of his own next from Fields, then 20 seconds later, Eccles scored on a long-range shot, then found Kyle McClancy across the arc for another goal. Eccles scored another on a 25-meter laser under the crossbar, putting the score at 15-4 UAlbany with 8:23 left in the 3rd.

The Great Danes added three more goals towards the end of the quarter, including an eighth goal by Fields, a behind-the-back shovel shot goal by Patterson and the second goal of the year by Josh Egan, going up 18-6 after three.

Lowell scored the first four goals of the fourth quarter to pull within eight. The connection of Laffin and Davis Diamond scored two goals to end Lowell’s run. The two sides exchanged a goal, with Jake Cullen scoring for UAlbany, as the Great Danes took the 21-11 victory.

UAlbany will take a break from conference play, heading to Massachusetts to take on Harvard on Wednesday, March 29th at 7 p.m.