Woman sentenced for hit and run of young boy

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An emotional day in Saratoga County court, as a woman who pleaded guilty, to a hit and run of a young boy last summer learned her fate.

A lenient sentence for a woman who hit a 9-year-old boy with her car and left him.

Now 10-years-old, Zane Peterson says he’s just ready for it all to be over.

“I just kind of want it to get over with. Like the whole thing,” Peterson said.

Less than a year ago Zane Peterson was in a hospital bed. His family not sure what would happen next.

“I do realize this is the biggest mistake of my life. And I just hope over time everybody can heal from this,” Brittni Weis, the woman who hit Peterson, said.

On Friday, Weis, the woman who hit him with her car and drove away faced her sentence.

Judge James Murphy sentenced Weis to six months in county jail and five years of probation.

He says the only reason the sentence is so short is because of the family’s grace.

“So again I say it’s thanks to the forgiveness of the Lorman family that you are sorted a much more significant sentence,” Judge Murphy said.

Zane’s mother Joann Lorman took the stand to face Weis.

“As you cowered in a corner hundreds and maybe even thousands of people many total strangers prayed for my son as he laid in a hospital bed with a breathing tube completely unconscious”

The rest of the family listened and hugged.

Lorman says she’s ready to move on.

“I hope nobody else ever has to go through this. It makes you not take your brain for granted.”

She tells me her son’s life is forever changed.

“Hopefully the seizures stop. We’re really praying the seizures stop. One day at a time.”

Zane tells me his passion is playing basketball and he misses playing sports.

His family hopes now they can get back to some normalcy.