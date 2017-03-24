Traffic pattern change on Tampa Avenue in Albany begins next week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning next Wednesday, if you’re traveling on Tampa Avenue in Albany between Buckingham Drive and Krumkill Road, that road will become one-way going in the southbound direction.

All vehicles must enter Tampa Avenue from Buckingham Drive and exit at Krumkill Road.

All signs will be changed to reflect this traffic pattern. Police say this change is part of continued efforts by the City of Albany to increase traffic safety on that road.

Officials will be monitoring the area of this change.