Police: Man exposes himself to woman, child at railroad crossing

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself at a railroad crossing.

Police say Travis Ostroff, 36, parked his vehicle along the railroad tracks adjacent to a railroad crossing as a train was stopped on the tracks. A woman and her young child were also parked at the crossing.

Ostroff approached the woman and child and then returned to his vehicle where he exposed and touched himself.

Anyone who has had similar encounters with Ostroff is asked to contact the Guilderland Police Department at (518)-356-1501.