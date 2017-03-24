Police: Man arrested after leading NYSP on chase through Schroon

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing numerous charges after leading New York State Police troopers on a chase in Schroon.

Police say they pulled over the driver on Route 74 for unsafe driving. It was during that stop that they discovered the car was stolen.

The driver is then accused of taking off down toward Route 9 where he crashed into the back of a trooper’s car. The chase ended a short distance later.

The driver was arrested. Police say he initially gave troopers a fake but later told officers his real name is Iliya Light from North Hero, Vermont.

Police are now working with Vermont authorities to verify his identification.