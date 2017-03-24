Pittsfield Police welcoming kids to school with “high fives” on Friday

PITTSFIELD, NY (NEWS10) – Friday is an exciting day for students in Pittsfield as they will be getting high fives from police officers on their way into school.

Pittsfield Police posted on their Facebook page about how they’re excited for today. This is an event meant to build a bond between kids and police but parents haven’t always been in favor of the program.

In Northampton, Massachusetts, they ended their high-five program after just two months after parents of minority kids said police presence made them feel uncomfortable.

The Superintendent in Northampton said they’re searching for alternatives there. One of the ideas is to invite officers into the classroom and teach them about their jobs on a more personal level.

The school’s faculty is supposed to pick an alternative by the end of the month.

But in Pittsfield those high fives will be flying today. Officers will be out later this morning as kids make their way to school.