People in Troy continue fight to keep pools open

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People in Troy continue to fight to keep the city’s pools open during the summer.

As part of Mayor Patrick Madden’s approved budget, the city’s two pools in South Troy and at Lansingburgh’s Knickerbocker Park will stay closed.

Shannon Brayman’s kids love to splash around in Troy’s pools. The pools also provide free lunch and are the only places for her kids to get cool.

They’re not happy about the pools not reopening.

“We would be hot outside, and like, no water to be in,” Cody Behan said. “And we would be inside all day.”

City Council President Carmella Mantello is still fighting for the pools to remain open. She said the city can use part of the $1.2 million in the Capital Reserve account in the short-term.

“It’s specifically to be allocated for city buildings, city resources and capital infrastructure projects,” she explained.

She also recommends using community development block grant, or CDBG, funds.

“Right now is being used to replace a roof, which is a recreational resource,” she said.

Spokesperson for the mayor John Salka said it would cost about $600,000 just to repair the pools and pool decks.

As for the CDBG funds, the deputy mayor said: “The city council’s proposal to reallocate CDBG funds will hurt neighborhoods and strip away important funding from planned improvement to parks, streets and sidewalks.”

But Mantello stands by her beliefs and hopes the plans will change.

“We can’t afford to not open our pools,” she said.

Salka said the city recently started an in-depth analysis on the condition of the pools and costs associated with operations and repairs so they can figure out a plan for the future.