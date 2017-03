EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (NEWS10) – An officer with the Eau Claire Police Department received an “urgent phone call from the IRS” and decided to call the scammer back.

The department says Officer Roder used his interrogation skills to scam the scammer.

“Hello is this the IRS?”

The scammer said that he was going to be arrested if he did not call back right away.

Watch the full exchange below:

Here’s how to protect yourself against IRS phone scams.