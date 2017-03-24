NYS DEC looking for volunteers to monitor streams, rivers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for volunteers to help monitor streams and rivers.

There are three ways to volunteer:

Serving as local coordinators that coach and coordinate their own team of Water Assessments by Volunteer Evaluators (WAVE) participants. Local coordinators must attend a full-day training to participate. Sampling independently. Independent samplers must also attend a full-day training. Joining a local team lead by a WAVE local coordinator. No training is required for this option.

WAVE training sessions are scheduled in May at the following locations:

Wednesday, May 10, 9am-4pm, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County (Broome County)

Thursday, May 11, 9am-4pm, Gilbert Lake State Park (Otsego County)

Wednesday, May 17, 9am-4pm, Connetquot River State Park Preserve (Suffolk County)

Thursday, May 18, 9am-4pm, Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge (Suffolk County)

Tuesday, May 23, 9am-4pm, Dwyer Memorial Park (Cortland County)

Tuesday, May 30, 9am-4pm, SUNY Plattsburgh in partnership with the Lake Champlain Research Institute (Clinton County)

Wednesday, May 31, 9am-4pm, Willsboro Visitor Center (Essex County)