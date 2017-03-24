NY lawmakers have a week to meet budget deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With New York’s budget deadline a week away, will the budget be on time or pushed through to April?

The seats sit empty, but this time next week lawmakers likely will be finalizing how they want to spend roughly $150 billion in state money on Monday.

“The things that are important are jobs, tax relief, and clean water, and workers compensation reform, ” Senator Catharine Young (R-57th District) said.

For Senate Republicans, their priorities haven’t changed, but there is a focus on the issue of whether New York will continue to charge all 16 and 17 year-olds as adults regardless of the crime committed.

“We recognize that 16 and 17 year-olds are different, should have more access to services, shouldn’t be in the same prisons as adults, but still we do have to worry about behavior and protecting our communities,” Senator Patrick Gallivan (R-59th District) said.

Talks behind closed doors continue about what to do with violent offenders.

Considering all the issues, both houses have a lot to discuss between now and the budget deadline next Friday. Following their meeting on Friday, Senate Republicans say they’re still pushing for an on-time budget.

“We had a very productive conversation today with the Speaker and everything is on the table and we haven’t come up with a final solution yet,” Senator Young said.

Whether the two houses will agree to offer SUNY and CUNY students free-tuition, allow you to use ride-sharing services outside of New York City and charge 16 and 17 year-olds as juveniles remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, the clock continues to tick.