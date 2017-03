GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of dumping rocks and dirt on his neighbor’s property has been arraigned.

Michael Germain was arrested on several charges including criminal mischief, trespass, resisting arrest, and drunk driving.

He’s accused of using his Kubota skid-steer to speed across his neighbor’s lawn and dump dirt against their fence.

The neighbors filed an order of protection against him.