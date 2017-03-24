Major water main project begins in Troy on Monday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new pipe going in Troy will bring safety and security to those who live in the city and other municipalities who get water from the city.

“It’s been years of trying to just enjoy what we’ve had and now that time is gone,” Chris Wheland, Superintendent Public Utilities Troy, said.

The catalyst for the City of Troy replacing a century-old water main line, this event last January when millions of gallons of water came gushing out from below ground, also impacting Waterford and Halfmoon.

On Wednesday, contractors will begin to replace a mile long main with 36-inch iron pipes, bypassing the broken 33-inch riveted steel pipe. First, they will start with a new valve on Monday.

“We’re going to be buying a $70,000 valve, take $70,000 and put it in a hole. It’s not glorious. At the end of it, you’re not going to see a beautiful building. You’re not going to see a great structure.”

You will have paid for a more secure future says Wheland. Part of the nearly $3.5 million project was funded by state grant money.

“Without Utilities, without water, without sewer, and without power. You can’t live there. It’s needed for the urban areas to move forward.”

Troy is asking drivers to find alternate routes during the three-month project. The pipe will be replaced in increments located on 121st Street between 3rd and 6th Avenue, and on 5th Avenue between 121st and Northern Drive.

“It will be one lane traffic through there. Our biggest concern is we’re starting at 7 a.m. and Monday morning traffic will be backed up.”

NEWS10 ABC spoke with one local business owner here and he said he had no idea work was starting on Monday.