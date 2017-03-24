Local 10-year-old golfer to compete in national competition at Augusta National

(NEWS10) – A 10-year-old girl from the Capital Region is getting ready to head to Augusta National, home of the Masters, for a national competition.

Kennedy Swedick of Voorheesville clinched a spot in the national drive, chip, and putt championship.

The hard work started two years ago after her mom signed Kennedy up for a gold summer camp.

Now, Kennedy is in the top-10 nationwide in her age group, competing for a National Championship at the home of the Masters.

So, what is Kennedy most excited about?

“Absolutely everything. Putting on the 18th green, meeting the pros, and meeting Dr. Condoleezza Rice.”

The competition is Sunday April 2. We wish Kennedy the best of luck