Local 10-year-old golfer to compete in national competition at Augusta National

By Published:

(NEWS10) – A 10-year-old girl from the Capital Region is getting ready to head to Augusta National, home of the Masters, for a national competition.

Kennedy Swedick of Voorheesville clinched a spot in the national drive, chip, and putt championship.

The hard work started two years ago after her mom signed Kennedy up for a gold summer camp.

Now, Kennedy is in the top-10 nationwide in her age group, competing for a National Championship at the home of the Masters.

So, what is Kennedy most excited about?

“Absolutely everything. Putting on the 18th green, meeting the pros, and meeting Dr. Condoleezza Rice.”

The competition is Sunday April 2. We wish Kennedy the best of luck

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s