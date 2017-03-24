Former KGB spy writes memoir, book signing to be held at Colonie Center

Related Coverage Deep Under Cover: Former KGB Spy in Schaghticoke tells all

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former KGB spy living in Schaghticoke has finished his memoirs, and it’s on bookshelves now.

For a man who lived much of his life under cover, Jack Barsky’s life is now an open book.

“It’s a spy story,” he said.

One that happens to be true.

“There’s a lot of stuff in there only I know,” Barsky said.

Barsky spent the last year working on his book “Deep Under Cover.” It goes beyond his life as a KGB agent and delves into his inner struggles.

“You know, it’s me telling the story,” he said. “Something you haven’t heard.”

From his recruitment to the danger he faced.

“When someone knocks at my door rather than ringing the bell, I get a little scared,” he said.

But it’s something he’s not too worried about these days.

“The story is too old,” he said. “The Russians may not like this, and I bet you there are some people who don’t like it. But I’m not a valuable enough target in the U.S. to come after.”

On the topic of Russians and current events, it’s a cause Barsky’s left behind.

“It’s almost like they’re back,” he said. “Particularly, Putin is trying to re-establish the Russian empire.”

The new chapter of Barsky’s life centers around his family and faith.

“It’s never too late to find redemption,” he said.

But his memories come alive on the pages of his book, and perhaps, one day, on the big screen.

“We’re in the process of pitching to a number of studios,” Barsky said. “We’ll see what happens.”

A book signing is taking place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Barnes & Noble in Colonie Center.