Census: More people leaving New York state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The population of New York state is shrinking.

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show the state had a net migration loss of nearly 73,000 New Yorkers between July 2015 and July 2016.

Some of the largest percentage population declines were in Chautauqua County in western New York, Jefferson County in the north country, and Broome County on the Southern Tier. Long Island’s Suffolk County also saw a decline of more than 5,000 people.

Overall, downstate New York continued to see modest population growth, centered on New York City. But that growth is being overshadowed by declines upstate.

Overall, New York’s population decreased by about 1,900 during the 12 months included in the new numbers. The state’s overall population is 19.75 million.