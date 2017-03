SUMMIT, NY (NEWS10) –¬†State Police in Cobleskill arrested a Summit woman following the seizure of 11 dogs.

69-year-old Bonnie Morris was charged with Failure to Provide Sustenance.

The 11 dogs were removed from a home in Summit and relocated to the Schoharie Valley Animal Shelter where they have been receiving care.

Morris was issued an Appearance Ticket to appear in the Town of Summit Court on April 6.