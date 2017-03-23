Statement: Utah man killed, wife injured in London attack

By Published: Updated:
Police work at Westminster Bridge with the Houses of Parliament in background, in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A statement from the Mormon church issued on behalf of relatives says a Utah man was among those killed in a London attack and his wife was seriously injured.

Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a special trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when the deadly attack played out in the heart of London.

An attacker plowed an SUV into pedestrians Wednesday on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, and then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer inside the gates of Parliament. The assailant was shot dead by armed officers.

The church says the Utah couple were also visiting the woman’s parents, who are serving as Mormon missionaries in London.

The woman remains hospitalized.

Her family said Cochran was a good man and loving husband.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s