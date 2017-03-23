Rivers Casino hit with underage gambling fine

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino has been hit with a fine for underage gambling.

The State Gaming Commission says a minor went onto the gaming floor just after 10:30 p.m. on February 14 and won a $1,300 jackpot playing the slot machines.

When asked to show his ID to collect his winnings, casino staff then discovered that he was under the age of 18.

The Commission says its investigation revealed the following:

A security officer at the entrance allowed the minor through even though the device used to scan his ID alerted he was underage.

He was able to play the slots for an hour and 45 minutes before hitting the jackpot.

Casino personnel say they knew the security officer was “not qualified or properly trained” for the position.

Rivers Casino released this statement regarding the fine:

“Rivers Casino & Resort acted swiftly and appropriately once the underage customer was identified, and also self-reported this incident to the New York State Gaming Commission. Responsible gaming, including preventing underage gaming, is a top priority at our property, and we are continually making improvements to our operations to maintain our commitment to that mission. That is why we are glad to be partnering with the New York Responsible Play Partnership to present today’s public meeting on Responsible Gaming.”