Protesters hold ‘die-in’ urging Stefanik to vote no on healthcare bill

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A rally was held in Glens Falls on Thursday to urge Rep. Elise Stefanik to vote against the new healthcare bill.

Over 100 of people chanted outside a downtown Glens Falls office. They laid on the ground in the bitter cold.

The frustrated parents, seniors and activists put on a “die-in” and held signs that read “Premiums Too High, Tax Credits Too Low.” Protestors said Stefanik remains undecided on TrumpCare.

One of the lead organizers, Jamaica Miles, is pregnant with her fourth child. She said her mother is currently in a nursing home along with several friends and family members with pre-existing conditions.

“I’m looking at the potential for my mother not being able to be in a nursing home and have to come live with me and four children,” she said. “I’m looking at friends and family members dying because they don’t have access to healthcare.”

Also known as the American Health Care Act, protestors said it would potentially strip 24 million people of access to affordable health insurance, including those with disabilities and children.

“Because it means reducing healthcare availability to millions of Americans that include 300 million New Yorkers,” Miles said.

Paul Itzo is a retired teacher. He said other countries have yet to complain about their healthcare.

“We speak to people from Canada; we speak to people from Germany,” he said. “They’re not complaining about their healthcare.”

Meanwhile, the one and only Trump supporter at the rally, Ernie Alden, Jr., said people need to give TrumpCare a chance.

“The premiums have skyrocketed since Obamacare to begin with,” he said. “That’s why Donald Trump got elected.”