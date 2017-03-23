Police: Driver facing charges after BAC was more than 3 times the legal limit

FORT ANN, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A New York man is facing charges after police say his blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Police arrested Dale Goodsell, 54, of Hudson Falls, N.Y., following a traffic stop after police say he was driving well under the speed limit and swerved across the center line of the roadway multiple times.

Goodsell is accused of failing field sobriety tests and a breath test. Police say he had a BAC of 0.28 percent.

Goodsell was charged with aggravated DWI and several other motor vehicle violations.

He is due back in court at a later date.