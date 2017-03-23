More suspects charged after local man’s body turned up in a suitcase in Arkansas

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two more arrests made in the bizarre case of a local man’s body turning up in a suitcase in Arkansas.

Four people have now been charged in connection with concealing the corpse of an 89-year-old whose body was taken to Arkansas. All four suspects and the victim are linked to this home in Johnstown.

Robert Brooks was a World War II veteran who spent most of his life in Fulton County.

Police confirming it was his body found in a suitcase on an Arkansas farm and revealing two new arrests in the case.

Leean Sager, 34, a caregiver of Brooks and 25-year-old Aaron Rulison charged with concealment of a human corpse. They’re both out on bail.

Two other caregivers remain locked up in Arkansas. Michael Stivers and Virginia Colvin are accused of driving Brook’s body to Arkansas and dumping it.

Police believe Brooks died of natural causes at a North Perry Street apartment where he lived with three of the suspects.

A downstairs neighbor said they stayed away from them and didn’t want to comment.

Police wouldn’t speculate as to why they did it but the Fulton County District Attorney says he’s seen cases like this before.

“Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon thing for Fulton County, we’ve seen many cases over the years that I’ve been DA,” Chad Brown said.

In all them, a component of fraud something that’s still under investigation for this case.

Brook’s son, Jay, who’s listed as living in North Carolina, started a GoFundMe page, where he writes that his father is a hero.