Mom concerned daughter won’t get proper care if Obamacare is repealed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking at the numbers, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says replacing the Affordable Care Act with the proposed House Republicans plan in Washington would be devastating for the state.

Roughly three million people would no longer have insurance and nursing homes, home healthcare workers, and hospitals would each see over $350 million in cuts.

“It’s really easy to talk about cuts to healthcare, when you’re not talking about people, when you’re just at numbers and spreadsheets,” Hillary Savoire, a Troy resident, said.

With each passing day, Savoire is becoming more concerned about providing proper care for her six-year-old daughter Ezme who suffers from four different genetic mutations.

Last month, the Troy mother was asking the state for higher wages for in-home workers like those that care for her daughter. Now she’s speaking out against Washington lawmakers.

“I think the federal government absolutely has to play a role. I think they have a responsibility to make sure that children like my daughter, aren’t left without healthcare, aren’t left without the supports that they need.”

Savoire says changes to the current system would change both their lives.

“Our lives as we understand them would stop.”

She’d likely have to quit her job and stop running her non-profit. Savoire might also have to put Ezme in a state facility, costing nearly twice what she pays now for in-home care.

“The difference between my daughter having quality healthcare and not is the difference between her being alive and not.”

Savoire voiced her concerns in a letter which lead to a meeting in Congressman John Faso’s office on Wednesday.

The congressman was not in and Savoire says little came of it.

“I asked him to imagine his daughter like mine, what that feels like, possibly not have nursing coverage to help support her through the night and that I might have many more mornings like that if this bill passes. He didn’t answer me. I think him not answering was answer enough.”

Savoire only hopes both state and federal lawmakers will remember people like Ezme, instead of policy when talking about any more cuts to healthcare people depend on.

