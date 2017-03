SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused in a fatal hit and run crash over Memorial Day weekend has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced Ravi Sookram, 28, of New York City, to two to six in prison

Sookram was accused of hitting Inshan Ali, 47, of Schenectady, while he was walking along the street.

Sookram traveled to the Capital Region to visit his family for the Memorial Day weekend. Police say the crash happened shortly after he left a party.