ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man will spend the next two and a third to seven years in prison for a million dollar real estate property scheme.

Scharia Latnie was found guilty of trying to sell commercial property using fake documents including a fake deed.

At the time of Latnie’s arrest, police said he possessed of fraudulent government documents and paperwork referencing the “Sovereign Citizen” movement.

Assistant District Attorneys Brittany Grome and Shadi Masri prosecuted this case.