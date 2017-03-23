Man charged in death of 1-year-old boy found unresponsive rejects plea deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man charged following an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy rejected a plea deal in Albany County Court on Thursday.

David Bridges, 22, of Troy, N.Y., did not hesitate when his attorney rejected a 20-year plea deal for manslaughter on his behalf.

Bridges faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of 1-year-old Baby Luka who was found unresponsive on February 6th at his mother Rebecca Patrick’s South Allen Street apartment.

One witness says Bridges allegedly brought Luka up to her apartment that day and said Luka wasn’t breathing. He was rushed to the hospital and later died.

The Albany County District Attorney alleges Luka died of blunt force trauma and lacerated liver while he was left in Bridge’s care on February 6.

According to the indictment, Luka was repeatedly abused for nearly a month by Bridges before his death.

Bridges’ attorney Francis Calderone said that Bridges’ says that Luka’s mother Rebecca Patrick killed him.

“The evidence, in this case, will show that there could be some benefit from parenting classes but as far as abusing the child there’s not going to be any evidence of that as it relates to my client,” Calderone said.

The baby’s mother Rebecca Patrick is charged with endangering the welfare of baby Luka, but she has not been charged with his murder.

Patrick is accused of failing to provide Luka with proper medical care. No date has been set for Bridges’ trial.