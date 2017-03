MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An armored car service employee is behind bars after allegedly stealing $10,000 from the company.

Police say Savaion Parson, 22, of Schenectady, N.Y., was working at the Bink’s Armored Car Service in Menands when the theft happened.

He is being held in lieu of bail.

Parson is due in court on Friday.