Crews responding to fuel truck rollover on I-87 southbound at exit 6

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fuel truck rolled over on Route 7 in Latham Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a waste oil truck was coming off I-87 South at Route 7 in Latham when it turned right and overturned.

After rolling over, the vehicle began leaking diesel fuel. The waste oil did not leak.

The diesel fuel has been cleaned up. Crews are waiting for someone to take out waste oil.

The driver could be facing consequences for unsafe speed as well as Department of Environmental Conservation violations. He suffered minor injuries.

All westbound lanes of Route 7 remain closed. Expect delays in the area. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, if possible.