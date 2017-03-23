“Children with Hair Loss” holding fundraiser at Cafe Hollywood to help children in need

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Children with Hair Loss mission is to never charge a family at a time when they need the most help, when their children have lost their hair for any number of reasons. Be it fighting cancer, Alopecia, burns and other rare diseases and disorders.

If you take a look at the website you can see exactly where to go to apply for hair. If you know someone that needs it, click on the link apply for hair, and there is a video that explains exactly what recipients get.

To this day, Children with Hair Loss has never charged a child for their help. The fundraiser benefiting this non-profit happens at Café Hollywood this Sunday March 26 from 12pm-5pm.

Currently, CWHL provides a customized human hair replacement and care kit to over 300 children a year.

This Sunday you can help them continue their mission. Click on the link below for ways to donate and to find a partner salon near you.

http://www.childrenwithhairloss.us/