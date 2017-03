Waggy is a 5-year-old Mastiff mix. He’s a big boy, which means he’s often overlooked at the shelter.

Waggy has a great personality and loves people. He’s a big sweetheart who does well with other dogs. He’s also gentle on a leash.

He’s very active, so he needs a family that is going to be active with him. He would do best in a family with adults or older kids.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (518) 434-8128