Vermont says job databank compromised

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – The Vermont Department of Labor says a job database used by the state has been compromised by malicious software.

Officials said Wednesday that the breach of America’s Job Link Alliance, a provider of a nationwide web-based database Joblink, has been fixed and it’s unknown at this time if any personal information was extracted.

They say it’s unknown whether the malicious software was deliberately or unintentionally introduced.

The state says analysts are working to determine if any accounts containing names and possibly Social Security numbers were compromised.

The state is advising users of Joblink to review bank, credit card and debit card account statements and report any suspicious activity to their bank or credit card company.