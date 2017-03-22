Vermont marijuana legalization bill passes key hurdle

By Published:
Credit: Pixabay

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont measure that would legalize small amounts of marijuana for personal use has passed a House committee.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 8-3 to approve the bill Wednesday. The measure is slated for a vote on the House floor Friday.

It was unclear last week if the bill would survive. The House Judiciary Committee missed a key deadline to approve the bill that would have assured it went to the Senate in time. Wednesday’s vote was not part of the original committee schedule.

The approval indicates lawmakers think there may be enough support to pass the full House to send the bill to the Senate.

