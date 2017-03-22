Vermont considers generous family leave bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont is considering a family leave law that would in many ways be the most generous policy of its kind in the country.

A report from the state’s neutral fiscal analysis office found that Vermont’s proposed 12 weeks of pay to care for a sick family member or a new child is at least four weeks longer than what other states provide.

The law would also provide workers who take leave 100 percent of their salary, until that sum reaches $52,000, which is higher than other states.

It would only provide 12 weeks of paid time off to care for a serious illness, fewer than other states.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he would veto the bill. Scott has promised not to support raising taxes or fees.