ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The U.S. Marshalls are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in Albany.

37-year-old Gary Pagan is wanted by the Albany Police Department on a bench warrant for failing to appear on the original charge of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Pagan is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 180lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.