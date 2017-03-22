Sources: Mom charged in crash that killed her 18-month-old daughter

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sources say 20-year-old Alison Pecor was arrested in a fatal crash that killed her 18-month-old daughter in Hadley last month.

She is being arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. on February 5th on State Route 9N near the Warren County Line.

Police say Pecor was driving northbound when she crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with 55-year-old Denise Scofield’s vehicle. Pecor’s child was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police say no one else was in Scofield’s vehicle.

Both Alison Pecor and the child were taken to Saratoga Hospital following the crash. The child was then transferred to Albany Medical Center.

Scofield was taken to Albany Medical Center following the crash.