Saratoga Springs PD: Immigration enforcement not priority

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As illegal immigration continues to be a concern across the country, local municipalities are clarifying their policies when it comes to handling the issue.

People of all backgrounds play a large role in Saratoga Springs, especially during the summer at the race track. But will they still be welcomed with the new immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration?

Andrew Way thinks they should.

“I think if we’re proud of something like the track, and we’re proud of the area, we should be trying to bring in as many people as possible regardless of their background,” he said.

City Commissioner of Public Safety Chris Mathiesen asked Saratoga Springs Police Chief Gregory Veitch to write a letter clarifying their policies. It sends an overall message that immigration enforcement is not the department’s priority.

“We are here to protect and serve all individuals regardless of their immigration status,” Mathiesen said.

As a result, illegal immigrants should feel comfortable calling city police to report a crime. Doing so will not lead to being questioned on their status.

“As long as they are law abiding citizens, and as long as they are not violating a law, they will not be aggressively sought after by our police,” Mathiesen said.

For Natalia Martinez, that news makes her proud to live in the area.

“I’m happy to be in a place that takes a stance,” she said. “It protects everybody in that way.”

The commissioner said they decided not to make Saratoga Springs a sanctuary city, but instead to use the common sense approach to law enforcement so people aren’t victimized.

Read the police chief’s letter in full: