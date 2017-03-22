Rotterdam Police investigating Bank of America robbery

ROTTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) – Rotterdam Police are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:15pm Tuesday at the drive-thru ATM located at Bank of America on 1428 Altamont Avenue.

The 72-year-old female victim stated that she had just completed her transaction at the drive-thru ATM when the suspect waked up to her and demanded the money just dispensed from the machine.

The victim handed over the money and the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot toward Hannaford. There were no injuries and no weapon was displayed or threatened. The bank was closed at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150lbs with freckles on his face. The suspect was wearing a dark brown zip up jacket, a dark-colored knit hat with a brim and a blue knit scarf which was pulled up over his face.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Rotterdam Detectives at 355-7397.