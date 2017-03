MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at Sky Zone in Menands.

Police say on February 19, someone held up the business at gunpoint. No one was injured and the person police say was able to get away with $8,500.

Anyone with information or can identify the persons in the surveillance photos are urged to contact police at (518)-463-1681.