People returning back to homes after Colonie apartment fire

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Details are still emerging about the fire to an apartment building on Central Avenue in Colonie that displaced over 100 people.

People are now being allowed back into their apartments on Wednesday to gather their belongings, after Tuesday night’s chaotic scene.

They all say this could have been a lot worse.

You can hear the chaos unfolding as fire crews respond to the working fire that happened at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

“I’m in front, we’ve got smoke coming out of that room we’ve got people above the fire floor,” First responders can be heard on the scanner.

Fuller Road Fire Chief Chris Ruff says this call had a unique set of challenges.

“We had not only 5 stories of tenants there, but we had people who are elderly, we had people who are disabled.” Chief Ruff said.

“We did get initial reports that some people were hanging out windows, looking for assistance. We immediately dispatched crews to each one of those areas. We knew that there were people there that needed rescuing.”

Eric Montgomery, who lived just three doors down from the apartment where the fire started, says he was just starting to cook dinner when the alarm went off.

“It sounded so loud I thought it was actually in my apartment. Some noise I didn’t recognize,” Montgomery said. “Open the hallway door and saw what was going on and scrambled to get some clothes on and try to get out as soon as I could.”

He and others are allowed to return to their apartments with an escort to gather any items or belongings they left behind.

“It was definitely alarming. You get this burst of adrenaline when the fire alarm first goes off,” Montgomery said.

“You’re not quite sure what to do. Everybody thinks maybe I’ll be in that situation one day, but you always hope it isn’t us.”

Three people were injured, one of them seriously.

Ruff credits the responding crews for making sure it wasn’t far worse than that.

“It’s all about training. We train, train, train. We don’t want these things to happen, but we train,” Chief Ruff said. “Of course, not everything goes perfect with these operations, but we adapt and we overcome.”

Chief Ruff says the fire is being ruled accidental. He says it is the result of unattended cooking on the second floor.