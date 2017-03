CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) – State Police have arrested s Mechanicville woman for driving drunk and crashing her car with her 1-year-old son in the car.

Police say 34-year-old Taylor Fleming had a .13% Blood Alcohol Content at the time of the crash.

This happened on Kinns Road in Clifton Park Tuesday afternoon. Fleming was arrested for Leandra’s Law, DWI, and Endangering the Welfare of a child.

She’s expected in Clifton Park Town Court at a later date.