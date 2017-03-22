Local school district speaks out after presentation compares Pres. Trump to Hitler

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local school district is taking some heat after parents say their kids were given a presentation that compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Two moms from the Saratoga Springs School Districts decided to take their complaints to a national platform.

This comes after they claim high school students were taught a lesson comparing president Donald Trump to some of history’s dictators.

The two Saratoga Springs moms appeared on Fox and Friends Wednesday morning after they say during a school-wide presentation president Donald Trump was compared to Hitler and Mussolini.

Host Steve Doocy, who was interviewing the pair by satellite, asked how they found out a teacher was making the comparison.

The women say they received an anonymous email with a link to the website where the teacher had posted the lesson.

These parents say they are outraged that the board of education hasn’t addressed the issue.

“I teach my kids to respect the presidency of the United States. Comparing our president to brutal dictators who were responsible for killing millions of people, that’s not okay.”

After reaching out to the Saratoga Springs School District, the facts came out.

While teaching a course on World War II and fascism, political cartoons were used.

The school district released this statement:

“In the course of teaching a unit on World War II, a PowerPoint was posted by a teacher for students to reference. The PowerPoint contained political cartoons without any context, which became the focal point of parental concerns. These concerns were brought to our attention and an investigation took place. As a result of the investigation, we were made aware of the complete content of the lesson. During class, a student debate was facilitated regarding whether or not the media portrayal is fair and/or accurate. Fascism is a concept embedded in the New York State curriculum. The cartoons in question were utilized within this context to present a visual display of potential media bias. The students subsequently researched fascism from a historical context and debated the question in teams. Students were free to debate using any example past or present. The teacher facilitated the student debate and maintained a neutral position throughout. We continue to reinforce the District’s policy which states that employees will in no way impair the non-partisan position of the schools.”

The district says the teacher remained unbiased during the lesson.