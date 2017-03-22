KeyBank awards $2M to local community, health organizations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – KeyBank is celebrating 192 years in Albany.

In celebration, KeyBank awarded $2 million to local community and health organizations. CEO Beth Mooney made the announcement to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to its Capital District customers and community.

Among the largest awards were $500,000 to Albany Medical Center to further the “Grow Our Own” certified nursing program, and $250,000 to the Trinity Alliance, a community advocate organization that serves everyone from infants to seniors in some of Albany’s most challenged neighborhoods.

Trinity Alliance will use the grant money for its Literacy Zone Welcome Center that connects adult learners with teachers, partnering organizations and other services and programs that help people continue their education and complete a high school equivalency.