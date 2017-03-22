Crews filming Daddy’s Home 2 in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – You may have noticed signs or trucks floating around Great Barrington. That’s because Paramount Pictures is currently filming there.

We’ve got Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson, some big Hollywood names in town filming Daddy’s Home 2.

There is a huge economic boost for the city generating a lot of excitement within the community.

Paramount trailers parked at ski butternut lodge signs directing crew members to base camp

The set takes place up this steep driveway off Monument Valley Road.

Filmmakers say they struck out in Colorado looking for a log cabin in a ski town and found the perfect secluded home in Great Barrington.

Police were helping secure the cast and crew during the filming.

“As far as the movie goes, Great Barrington Police business is pretty much day to day,” Sgt. Adam Carlotto said. “The cast crew are here doing their thing pretty much self-sufficient. They have their own resources. Paramount has hired a few officers. We’re up here on post, traffic, and security mostly.”

Numbers have been thrown around about how much money this brings the city, some estimating one million dollars.

It’s no doubt exciting for the community, especially local businesses

“Lot of excitement, definitely a lot of chatter.”

“A lot of people that come in ask if we have seen any actors, which we haven’t,” Marty Brown, Owner of Marty’s and Jim’s, said.

“We have a lot of people who have come in and visit us. It’s very exciting to be here,” George Stephanopoulos, of Four Brothers Pizza Inn, said.

A publicist says they plan to shoot in town through the rest of this week.

Daddy’s Home 2 is slated to open in theaters in November.